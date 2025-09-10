NASA finds signs of ancient microbial life on Mars

CAPE CANAVERAL, Fla. — NASA says a rock sample collected by its Perseverance Mars rover in the Jezero Crater may contain evidence of ancient microbial life on Mars.

The rover discovered a rock nicknamed Cheyava Falls in July 2024. The sample, called Sapphire Canyon, shows what scientists describe as “potential” biosignatures — substances or structures that might have a biological origin but require more study.

The findings were published today in the journal Nature. Acting NASA Administrator Sean Duffy said, agency scientists believe “This very well could be the clearest sign of life we’ve ever found on Mars.”

The discovery expands the possibility that Mars may have been habitable longer than once believed. During a news conference earlier today, lead study author Joel Hurowitz of Stony Brook University said, “Ultimately, we need to bring the sample back to earth so we can make a determination of what processes gave rise to these fantastic textures.”

The President’s FY26 NASA budget request does not fund the original Mars Sample Return (MSR) program.

However, his acting administrator says the agency will consider budget, timing, and what technology it has to get samples back more quickly.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group