National pet day: Show us your 4-legged friends

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As if we need another reason to show off our lovable pets that are near and dear to our hearts, but April 11 is National Pet Day and we want to hear from you.
Furry four-legged friends, or any pet for that matter, help ease your stress and are always there for you after a long day at work.
Related Headlines
-
Charitable giving and community service: How to teach your kids well
-
4 airlines that offer ‘no kids' seating for a quiet and peaceful flight
-
90-year-old woman knits blankets for animal shelters to make cages more…
-
Poor Pup: Porcupine gets the better of curious dog
-
Boy bullied for having different-colored eyes, cleft lip adopts cat that…
-
Dog stolen from backyard returned to owner 3 years later
Read: Love Your Pet Day: 9 lavish ways to spoil your pet
Show us your pet by tweeting us @wftv or emailing us at webdesk@wftv.com with your name, and name of your pet if you like and your pal might make an appearance on wftv.com.
As a way to celebrate National Pet Day – people can donate supplies to a shelter, adopt or foster a pet or help a friend walk their dog.
Someone heard it’s #nationalpetday now he wants an extra treat @petallianceGO #fletchthepug #adoptdontshop pic.twitter.com/UkAnHQ0ubS— Martha Sugalski (@MarthaSugalski) April 11, 2018
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}