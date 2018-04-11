  • National pet day: Show us your 4-legged friends

    By: Elyna Niles-Carnes

    Updated:

    ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As if we need another reason to show off our lovable pets that are near and dear to our hearts, but April 11 is National Pet Day and we want to hear from you.

    Furry four-legged friends, or any pet for that matter, help ease your stress and are always there for you after a long day at work.

    Show us your pet by tweeting us @wftv or emailing us at webdesk@wftv.com with your name, and name of your pet if you like and your pal might make an appearance on wftv.com. 

    As a way to celebrate National Pet Day – people can donate supplies to a shelter, adopt or foster a pet or help a friend walk their dog.

    National pet day: Show us your 4-legged friends

