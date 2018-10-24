  • Neighbor saves man from Winter Park house fire

    By: Monique Valdes

    Updated:

    WINTER PARK, Fla. - A fire broke out at a home just outside the Winter Park city limits late Tuesday, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    Firefighters said that when they got to the home on Karolina Avenue, it was fully engulfed in flames. 

     

     

    They said a man who lives in the home was inside when the fire started and his neighbor was able to get his attention and let him know the house was on fire. 

    Crews had the fire knocked down by 10 p.m. 

    No other details were released. 

     

     

    © 2018 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories