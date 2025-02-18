New hotels proposed for Kissimmee: City aims to boost tourism

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Two more proposals are competing to build hotels in Kissimmee on city land.

The city of Kissimmee got those from a pair of undisclosed bidders ahead of a Feb. 17 deadline. They join an earlier proposal from Cape Canaveral-based Kissimmee Place Development Group Inc. at Kissimmee Gateway Airport and on city-owned land near the Toho Square Garage.

The open bid process came after Kissimmee Place in December pitched both a 122-room, 60,000-square-foot Hyatt Studios hotel at the airport and a 300-room Hyatt Kissimmee Place hotel with a 30,000-square-foot conference center downtown.

