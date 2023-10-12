New low-cost airline starts flights here

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new ultra-low-cost airline will start flights connecting Orlando with Mexico early next year.

Ciudad Apodaca, Mexico-based Viva Aerobus next spring and summer will begin flights between Orlando International Airport and two Mexican destinations — Monterrey, Nuevo Leon, and Merida, Yucatan.

The flights will take place three times a week with air service to Monterrey starting May 9, and service to Merida starting July 1, said a news release. One-way tickets for trips start at $89. Monterrey is known for natural attractions such as mountains, waterfalls and caves, as well as historical and cultural points of interest. Merida is known for its Mayan history, white-stone buildings and culture.

