New "multi-specialty” veteran’s clinic opens in Volusia County

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Eyewitness News took a tour of the new Veteran’s Clinic in Volusia County.

The Daytona Beach facility is located on north Williamson Boulevard and is just over 130,000 square feet.

It’s a one stop shop for former service members that allows them to be seen by multiple doctors ranging from regular check-ups to dental and eye care.

There’s also in-house physical therapy, a lab and imaging center and mental health and homeless services.

Florida Sen. Tom Wright said it is the fifth largest VA clinic in the world, and there is room for expansion.

“If they don’t have it, we don’t need it. Meaning it’s going to have every possible service we know of in 2024, if you will,” said Wright.

Commissioner Stacy Cantu called the project one the city was proud to approve.

“We have a large veteran population in Volusia County,” explained Cantu.

Veterans told WFTV that they often had issues accessing care at the previous clinic and sometimes could not find parking, which led to missed appointments.

The facility is open to all veterans, not just those from Volusia County.

Patients will be accepted beginning May 8.

