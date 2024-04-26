Some Dr. Phillips Center expansion plans indefinitely on hold

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

The Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts can’t build its $175 million third phase until Orange County and the city of Orlando provide most of the funding, said arts center President and CEO Katherine Ramsberger. The center cannot raise that much money by itself, she added.

Phase three would add more indoor and outdoor entertainment and food venues.

The arts center last year asked for $145 million in Orange County tourist development tax funds for the expansion: $54 million for initial work and the remaining $91 million later. The remaining $30 million needed for the project would come from the city and fundraising by the arts center.

SEE: Oakland’s century-old ‘Bin Laden’ mansion torn down

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Dr. Phillips Center for the Performing Arts unveils their new venue (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group