New Smyrna Beach launches zoned yard waste pickup schedule to boost hurricane preparedness

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Public Works Department in New Smyrna Beach has implemented a dedicated yard waste pickup schedule to assist residents with hurricane readiness.

The schedule is divided into five zones, each with pickups on different days to handle larger yard waste piles.

Pruning trees to prevent damage from falling branches is an important part of hurricane preparedness. The updated schedule permits residents to place yard waste piles of four cubic yards or more at the curb for pickup.

This special pickup schedule is in addition to the regular yard waste collection, which will still occur across the city every Wednesday.

Residents are reminded that branches must be less than six inches in diameter and four feet long, and grass clippings, leaves, and small debris should be placed in cans or bags curbside.

By implementing this schedule, New Smyrna Beach aims to help residents prepare for hurricane season and reduce yard debris damage.

