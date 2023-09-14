New Volkswagen dealership headed to fast-growing Clermont

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

An 8.4-acre property sold earlier this year in the fast-growing Lake County suburb of Clermont is expected to become a Volkswagen dealership.

Orlando Business Journal reported in April that the property, near the interchange of U.S. 27 and State Road 50, had sold for $4.1 million to a subsidiary of Fort Lauderdale-based Gunther Motor Co.

Now, city of Clermont records show attorney Merideth Nagel, of Clermont-based law firm Merideth Nagel & The Legacy Legal Team, is representing the property’s new ownership in a request for a conditional use permit to allow for a Volkswagen dealership to be built and operated on the site.

