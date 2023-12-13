New VR Space Coast exhibit offers visitors ‘next-level’ experience

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new permanent exhibit opened at Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex in Merritt Island on Dec. 8. The exhibit, a virtual-reality experience inside a replica of the New Shepard crew capsule, is the first Blue Origin LLC space tech and launch services firm exhibit at the tourist mecca.

Consumer expectations for dramatic, immersive experiences have changed the game for aerospace-related attractions as they have for most entertainment providers. Static experiences won’t fly when kids have been stimulated by augmented reality/virtual reality rides at nearby theme parks, so the Visitor Complex has embraced the trend and opened two AR exhibits in recent weeks.

Chief Technology Officer Jordan Griffin of Talon Simulations in Altamonte Springs said his company works with entertainment centers looking to make updates, and there’s a sweeping movement to go high-tech.

Photos: Brad Paisley, Kimberly Williams-Paisley open free toy store

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Video: Blue Origin’s rocket fires escape system after failure in booster during launch A launch of Blue Origin’s New Shepard rocket with projects from some Central Florida students on board did not go as planned Monday. (James Tutten, WFTV.com/WFTV)





©2023 Cox Media Group