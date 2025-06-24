NHC lowers chance for Atlantic system to become first named storm of hurricane season

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center has lowered the chance for a low-pressure system to become the first named storm of the 2025 Atlantic Hurricane Season.

Invest 90L, located more than 500 miles east of Bermuda, is currently an area of disorganized showers and storms in the Atlantic Ocean.

There is a 40% chance the area could develop into a short-lived tropical system, down from a 70% chance projected on Monday.

Regardless of its development, Invest 90L is not expected to impact land as it continues its path over the ocean.

Channel 9 meteorologists will continue to monitor all activity in the tropics and provide updates on Eyewitness News.

