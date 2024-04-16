OCPS to repurpose historic building near downtown Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Orange County Public Schools plans to restore a historic building to use for arts and entertainment education.

The district has issued a request for qualifications for architectural and engineering services for the Cherokee School building at 555 S. Eola Drive. The project is under RFQ 2401PS and bidders have until May 7.

The two-story, roughly 78,000-square-foot building was constructed as a junior high school in 1926 on the 3.27-acre site. OCPS most recently used the building for exceptional student education (for students with disabilities or those who are gifted) through spring 2021, and it has been empty since then.

