Officials: Orange County deputy fired after near 5-year investigation links her to drugs, violations

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - An Orange County sheriff's deputy has been fired after years of investigation linked her to a cocaine supplier and tipping off a person of interest in a homicide case.
Channel 9 reported on Tonjali Frost-Daniley earlier in 2019 when she was found in a known drug house in Tangelo Park in 2015 with her department laptop.
Related Headlines
She told officials she was there because she was selling the woman who owned the home insurance, but had no idea about criminal activity in the home.
Frost-Daniley was not fired after that investigation, but it sparked another that eventually led to her termination.
She and her husband Ellis Daniley were also being investigated by the FBI for possibly supplying drugs to dealers on Orange Blossom Trail.
Frost-Daniley was never charged with a crime, but it was later found that she tipped off a person of interest in a homicide case a year before she was suspected of any criminal activity.
A tip led detectives to a person of interest connected to a home on 18th Street where Frost-Daniley was found the same day.
Officials found it to be too much of a coincidence and the sheriff end up firing her.
During the course of the internal review, investigators discovered Frost-Daniley and her husband were involved in a 2012 tax fraud scheme which they obtained $200,000. It wasn't investigated because the internal affairs report said that amount didn't meet the threshold to launch an investigation.
DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps
Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live
© 2019 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}