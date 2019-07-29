Officials search for missing hiker near Christmas

CHRISTMAS, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing hiker in Christmas, according to Orange County Fire Rescue.
The search began around 11:50 a.m. near Wheeler Road in the Orlando Wetlands.
Officials said the hiker is lost and suffering from a medical condition.
A helicopter is also assisting in the search, according to OCFR.
This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates.
#search near Wheeler Rd. Christmas: firefighters and @OrangeCoSheriff Helicopter searching for a hiker in Orlando Wetlands, lost and suffering from a medical condition. Call is on Fire Radio Channel 4. View location @pulsepoint. #PIO en route. #BREAKING pic.twitter.com/ECkJdmnftG— OCFire Rescue (@OCFireRescue) July 29, 2019
