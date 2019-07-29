  • Officials search for missing hiker near Christmas

    By: Chip Skambis

    Updated:

    CHRISTMAS, Fla. - Authorities are searching for a missing hiker in Christmas, according to Orange County Fire Rescue. 

    The search began around 11:50 a.m. near Wheeler Road in the Orlando Wetlands. 

    Officials said the hiker is lost and suffering from a medical condition. 

    A helicopter is also assisting in the search, according to OCFR. 

    This is a developing story. Stay with Channel 9 for updates. 
     

     

