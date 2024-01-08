OIA in line to become Florida test hub for air taxis and other advanced air mobility

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

A new bill filed in the Florida Legislature would designate Orlando International Airport as the test site for advanced air mobility technology such as air taxis in the Sunshine State — a move that could lead to new jobs, business opportunities and government investment.

Florida Rep. Doug Bankson (R-Apopka) on Dec. 21 filed House Bill 981, which would give airport operator Greater Orlando Aviation Authority that designation. Advanced Air Mobility includes powered-lift aircraft that can transport cargo or people, such as electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) technology.

The bill also sets up a process for the owner or lessee of a private airport looking to establish a vertiport to get a “powered-lift aircraft endorsement” from the Florida Department of Transportation.

