One man in custody in connection to fatal Orlando shooting

ORLANDO, Fla. - One man is custody for a shooting that left a man dead in the middle of the street, according to Orlando police.
James Chambers was charged with second degree murder and two counts of attempted second degree murder for his role in the shooting death of Rodney Alexander Junior, police said.
The shooting happened in April on North Westmoreland Drive.
Officials believe the two men knew each other.
The shooting remains under investigation.
