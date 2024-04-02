One person killed in plane crash at South Lakeland Airport

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Polk County deputies have responded to the scene of a plane crash that left one person dead Tuesday morning.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The crash happened just after 10:30 a.m. at the South Lakeland Airport on Southwind Drive in Mulberry, according to the sheriff’s office.

READ: Osceola County deputies investigate shooting inside Poinciana neighborhood

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, the crash involved a single-engine Merlin lite airplane.

See a map below:

FAA officials say the pilot was the only person on board.

The FAA and National Transportation Safety Board have been called to investigate. The NTSB will be the agency in charge of the investigation.

The pilot has not been identified.

READ: Orange County teachers vote to approve ‘historic’ pay raise

Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd will provide an update with additional information on the crash Tuesday afternoon.

This story is developing. Please stay with WFTV as more information comes into our newsroom.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group