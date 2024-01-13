OneBlood asks for more donations during emergency shortage

ORLANDO, Fla. — OneBlood is asking people to donate blood during the winter season.

Officials said they are facing an emergency blood shortage, with the lowest number of people giving blood in 20 years.

The organization said this is the most critical time for donations, as it can get challenging.

Donors of all types are needed to help patients after accidents, surgeries and for treatments like sickle cell disease and cancer.

