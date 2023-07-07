Orange County deputy fired after being accused of fleeing, resisting law enforcement officer

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — An Orange County deputy was fired this week after deputies said he was arrested on charges of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer.

The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said Deputy Juan Morales-Padilla, who the department hired in September 2022, was arrested by the Lake County Sheriff’s Office on July 5.

He is accused of fleeing and eluding a law enforcement officer and resisting a law enforcement officer without violence.

The sheriff’s office said Morales-Padilla was terminated, effective immediately.

“These are serious allegations, and I have been clear that there will be no tolerance for criminal behavior involving deputies,” Sheriff John Mina said. “At the Orange County Sheriff’s Office, we hold our deputies to the highest ethical standards whether they are on duty or off duty.”

Channel 9 is working to gather additional details regarding Morales-Padilla's arrest.

