Orange County intersections go without crossing guards due to shortage

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - As students headed back to school this week in Orange County, there was a shortage in the number of crossing guards on the street helping them get there.
The Orange County Sheriff's Office said the department has 35 openings for crossing guards.
Parents said they noticed a lack of guards at busy intersections, including near Moss Road and Storey Park Boulevard.
"It does get really busy over there. Not just that, it's also a new intersection so there are also motorists that get a little bit confused," parent Bronwyn Parkin said.
There are 450 crossing guards posted at elementary and middle schools throughout Orange County.
Most guards work in the communities where they live, usually working about an hour in the morning and an hour in the afternoon.
The Sheriff's Office said pay is set at $13.52 an hour.
