Orange County man claims $1,000 a week for life in Lottery game

ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando man has won $1,000 a week for life in the CASH4LIFE Week game from the multi-state lottery drawing.

Wilford Hancel of Orlando won the drawing on Tuesday, January 31, 2023.

Hancel chose to receive his winnings as one lump sum and will be taking home $1 million bucks.

Hancel purchased his winning CASH4LIFE ticket from 7-Eleven, at 1755 North Econlockhatchee Trail in Orlando.

The retailer will receive a $2,000 bonus commission for selling the winning CASH4LIFE Draw game ticket.

Since joining the multi-state CASH4LIFE Draw game in 2017, Florida has had more than 26.1 million winning tickets totaling more than $158.5 million in prizes. Additionally, the game has generated more than $154.25 million for Florida students and schools.

