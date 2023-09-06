Orange County small businesses have until this week to apply for funding

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Time is running out to apply for a BOOST grant through the American Rescue Plan.

These grants help businesses recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic and those who have experienced a 25% decline in revenue because of it.

Small businesses can receive up to a $10,000 grant, home-based businesses can receive up to $3,000 and gig workers can receive up to $1,400.

Read: Orlando City Council to consider $5.1 million plan to help homeless

The Orange County Government will close the application portal on Friday, Sep. 15, at 11:59 p.m.

Pending applications will be considered through Sep. 30, but new applications must be completed by Sep. 15.

Applicants must provide documentation of business losses from 2020 to 2023.

Read: Big downtown Orlando trophy property hits the market

Grants are specifically for businesses and gig workers in Orange County.

According to the county, the BOOST program has processed 2,500 applications since July.

For more information, click here.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group