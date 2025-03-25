Ocala Fire Rescue respond to a fire that claimed an RV

OCALA, Fla. — The Ocala Fire Rescue approached the scene on Monday to a column of black smoke resulting from an recreational vehicle that was engulfed in flames.

The fire unit quickly assessed that the fire was spreading to a tree that was adjacent to the RV located on NW 9th Street at approximately 4:55 p.m.

The report obtained from the OCR says, the crew deployed multiple lines to combat and extinguish the fires affecting both the RV and the tree.

Their teamwork and response ensured that the fire was brought under control, preventing further spread and potential damage to surrounding properties in the area.

The Prevention Division, Ocala Police Department and Marion County Fire Rescue also responded, forming the fast-acting combat unit.

Fire Claims Recreational Vehicle in Ocala

Fortunately, the RV was unoccupied at the time of the fire, resulting in no injuries.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation and no additional information has been released at this time.

