0 Orlando city commission votes to keep property tax rate unchanged

ORLANDO, Fla. - Orlando city commissioners voted to keep property tax rates the same—but that doesn’t mean property owners won’t see an increase in the amount they have to pay.

That’s because property values have been increasing in Orlando, and as such the total amount property owners have to pay will increase as well.

Lisa Smith lives just south of downtown.

“It’s so beautiful, and everything is so close,” she said.

Smith is aware that property values are going up, and thus her property tax bill will be higher.

“Overall we’re seeing some growth again,” said Brian Battles, Orlando’s deputy chief financial officer.

The vote Monday was just one step in the process to approve the city’s budget for the next fiscal year.

Battles laid out a proposed budget of a little more than $1.3 billion, about $90 million more than last year.

Some of the spending highlights include more police officers at the airport and schools.

Officials are also looking to fund what Mayor Buddy Dyer believes is much needed upkeep for facilities and vehicles.

“We had many years where we were having to make cuts, so restoring some of the capital so we can maintain our facilities is an important aspect,” said Dyer.

While some property owners said they wish the city would roll back millage rates to lower taxes, the city points out two-thirds of properties have a “save our home” exemption that caps property tax increases at 3 percent.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.