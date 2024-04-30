Orlando City soccer player, wife accused of refusing to leave downtown Orlando nightclub

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando City Soccer Club player and his wife were arrested early Sunday on disorderly conduct charges after they allegedly refused to leave a downtown Orlando nightclub.

An arrest report said Mason Stajduhar was at Tier Nightclub at South Orange Avenue and East Central Boulevard when he got into a fight with his wife, Tatiana Stajduhar.

The report said bouncers removed Mason Stajduhar from the club, but he tried to go back inside and fell to the ground as he resisted the security guards.

Mason Stajduhar claimed he wanted to reenter the club because the bouncers had hit his wife, and he wanted to make sure she was all right, the report said.

The security guards then brought Mason Stajduhar to Orlando police officers, who arrested him.

Juntrel French II, one of the security bouncers, told law enforcement he was the manager and saw the couple behaving disrespectfully at the entrance.

The report said French described the couple as intoxicated and said they had yelled at women at the club’s front door.

Tatiana Stajduhar screamed obscenities at the police officers and pushed one of them to get to her husband, the report said.

Orlando City Soccer Club provided Channel 9 with the following statement:

“The Club is aware that goalkeeper Mason Stajduhar was arrested early Sunday morning. We are currently gathering more information and will have no further comment at this time.”

