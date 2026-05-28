Orlando Health honors local firefighters with Phoenix Awards

Lake County, Fla. — Orlando Health South Lake Hospital, Orlando Health Orlando Regional Medical Center, and Orlando Health Air Care awarded Lake County Fire Rescue, Clermont Fire Department, and Minneola Fire Department in recognition of their service.

Orlando Health honors Lake County fire departments.

During a special ceremony today, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital presented the Phoenix Awards to two patients, recognizing lifesaving events involving resuscitation before arrival at the emergency room. The patient must be discharged without neurological complications.

“Our emergency medical services partners respond with skill, courage, and unwavering commitment during some of the most critical moments in people’s lives,” said Lance Sewell, president, Orlando Health South Lake Hospital.

“We are proud to recognize their extraordinary service and deeply thank them for the crucial role they play daily in preserving the health and safety of our community.”

Orlando Health honors Lake County fire departments.

The awards were given to responders from both departments, as well as the 911 operator who provided life-saving instructions.

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