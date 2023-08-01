Orlando Health, United Healthcare reach agreement

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando Health announced Tuesday morning that it has reached an agreement with insurance provider United Healthcare.

Channel 9 recently reported that the two sides were facing a midnight deadline to settle pricing for certain medical services.

Failure to do so could have caused 70,000 Orlando Health patients to be out of network.

PREVIOUS: Orlando Health, United negotiations could lead to thousands being denied in-network care

It is not clear what time a deal was reached, but Orlando Health said there was never a lapse in coverage for United Healthcare patients.

In a statement to WFTV, Orlando Health’s senior vice president said:

READ: Orange County deputy calls father after he says 16-year-old son clocked driving 132 mph on I-4

“Throughout this process, we remained focused on trying to ensure that patients who choose Orlando Health for their medical needs continued to have access to comprehensive, convenient, high quality healthcare services whether they were inpatient or outpatient. We were also committed to reaching an agreement that was fair to all patients, whether they are on a commercial or individual plan, Medicare or Medicaid.”

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group