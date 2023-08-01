ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Law enforcement is warning teenagers to slow down if they plan to hit the road as they return to the classroom.

Deputies around Orange County said they are seeing a rise in teenage drivers speeding and being reckless behind the wheel.

Orange County deputy calls father after he says 16-year-old son clocked driving 132 mph on I-4

One Orange County deputy recently recorded a 16-year-old driver going 132 mph on Interstate 4.

With more teens getting behind the wheel this back-to-school season, troopers are stressing the importance of safe driving.

Deputies want parents to set good driving examples for their kids and monitor their driving habits.

In Florida, driving 30 miles over the speed limit is a mandatory court appearance and a fine of $354. Going 50 miles over is a $1,150 fine and a court date.

As for arrests, that varies case-by-case. The Orange County Sheriff’s Office has different guidelines in place when dealing with juveniles.

Deputies said speeding is an issue across all age groups.

