Man killed after shooting at Palm Bay police during standoff, officials say

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police in Palm Bay said a man was shot and killed during a standoff with law enforcement.

Officers said the shooting and standoff happened inside of a home on Scotia Avenue SW in Palm Bay.

Officials said they were called to the home for reports of a domestic disturbance around 7:50 p.m.

Officers were told a man was pointing a firearm at family members threatening to kill them and then barricaded himself inside the home.

Police said SWAT and crisis negotiators were called out to the home to help end the standoff peacefully.

After several hours, the man refused to comply with negotiators on the scene and later fired at officers, officials said.

The officers returned fire ultimately shooting the man several times, according to a report.

Police said the man was pronounced deceased on the scene.

The involved officers have been placed on administrative leave with pay, which is normal procedure for an officer-involved shooting.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating, officials said.

