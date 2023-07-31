Volusia County deputies to spread awareness on protecting kids from online predators

NEW SMYRNA BEACH, Fla. — The Volusia County Sheriff’s Office wants to teach people how to protect kids from online danger.

The agency is hosting the first of five meetings Monday, focusing on predators on the internet.

Officials said the meetings were sparked by a recent incident involving a 29-year-old man and a 12-year-old girl.

Watch: Sheriff: 9 ‘online predators’ arrested for traveling to meet with minors in Osceola County

Deputies said a Brevard County man was arrested earlier this month after he traveled to Deltona to meet with a 12-year-old girl, he met on an app called Wink.

Now Volusia County law enforcement is stepping in to teach the community about online safety.

The internet can be a dangerous place for everyone, especially for children and teens.

Watch: Lawsuit accuses famous YouTuber of being online predator & accuses YouTube of benefitting from it

Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood wants to keep all of the community safe, even in a virtual world.

The sheriff’s office and Florida Department of Children and Families will be hosting five different meetings about online predators.

Watch: 3 Volusia County men caught in nationwide sting targeting online predators

“If your kids are spending their time online, you need to be aware of what’s out there,” Chitwood said in a news release.

The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at A Family Church in New Smyrna Beach.

Click here to download the free WFTV news and weather apps, click here to download the WFTV Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group