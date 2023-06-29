Sheriff: 9 ‘online predators’ arrested for traveling to meet with minors in Osceola County

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — The Osceola County Sheriff’s Office is reminding residents to monitor what their kids do online.

The warning comes after an investigation into online predators.

Deputies said they recently arrested nine men who traveled to meet with a minor who they thought was 13 or 14 years old.

However, the contacts turned out to be undercover deputies.

The nine men arrested by deputies have been identified as:

• Geraldo Caraballo-Rodriguez

• Baldney Lasalle-Febus

• Charles Brown Jr

• Jason Shaffer

• Michael Boyette

• Felix Zapata

• Alex Hidalgo

• Devontae Mathis

• Damien Suhr

“Predators exist and are looking for children to exploit,” a sheriff’s office spokesperson said.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement, Orlando Police Department, St. Cloud Police Department and several other local agencies all took part in the investigation.

