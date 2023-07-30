Two found dead after shooting in Orange County deputies say

ORLANDO, Fla. — The Orange County Sheriff’s Office said a man and a woman, were found shot dead early Sunday morning in Orlando.

According to a news release, at 8:21 a.m. deputies responded to the 500 block of Thomas Jefferson Way. At the scene, they discovered a woman in her thirties woman shot.

She was transported to a local hospital, where she later died, deputies said.

Sheriff’s investigators said a man in his thirties was also found dead at the scene from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Both lived in the same residence as roommates deputies said.

Authorities said there is no further update at this time. The investigation is continuing.

