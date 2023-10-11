As Orlando housing market gets tighter, real estate agent experience (or lack thereof) matters more

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

It’s no secret -- housing market booms, like the one that took root coming out of the Covid-19 pandemic -- attract no shortage of newcomers to the profession of real estate agent.

Now, however, a contracting market amid low inventory and high interest rates has many local agents concerned Central Florida’s housing market already has peaked.

This is significant, said Orlando Regional Realtor Association President Lisa Hill, as some inexperienced agents may struggle in a market with a scarcity of listings and buyers wary of locking in the interest rate of the day.

