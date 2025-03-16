Orlando International Airport delaying flights temporarily due to weather

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport issued a ground stop due to weather conditions Sunday afternoon.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration, flights are being delayed by approximately 135 minutes, but those times are increasing.

The ground stop will remain in effect until 5:30 p.m.

Flights to Orlando from Texas, Ohio, Maryland and others areas are being held.

WFTV has reached out to the airport for more information.

