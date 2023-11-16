Orlando International Airport officials to share holiday travel predictions, advice for travelers

ORLANDO, Fla. — Orlando International Airport officials will give an update Thursday on what is expected for holiday travel this year.
OIA typically sees massive crowds over the holiday months as visitors and residents come and go through Orlando.
Airport officials say it could be a record-setting travel period.
Leaders plan to talk around 2:30 p.m. about passenger numbers, peak travel days, and the best way to handle parking at the airport.
