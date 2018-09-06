Orlando Magic chairman Richard DeVos dies at 92

ORLANDO, Fla. - Co-founder of Amway and chairman of the Orlando Magic franchise Richard DeVos died Thursday, his family announced in a press release.
DeVos was 92.
His family said he died at his home in Ada, Michigan, surrounded by family. The cause of death was complications from an infection.
DeVos was a motivational leader and pioneer of the famous Amway direct selling method that offered people the opportunity to build businesses of their own. He was also senior chairman of the Orlando Magic NBA franchise.
The DeVos family purchased the team in 1991.
DeVos was born in Grand Rapids, Michigan. He started Amway along with friend, Jay Van Andel, in 1959. DeVos served as company president until 1993.
It is with great sadness that we announce, Orlando Magic Senior Chairman Richard M. DeVos passed away today at the age of 92.#LoveYaRich pic.twitter.com/1ZbEUlXwlA— Orlando Magic (@OrlandoMagic) September 6, 2018
