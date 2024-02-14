Orlando Magic retires Shaq’s jersey number Tuesday

ORLANDO, Fla. — Update:

A big night for the Orlando Magic as the team retires Shaquille O’Neal’s jersey.

On Tuesday night, the team retired Number 32, the number Shaq wore for four years while playing in the “City Beautiful.”

Shaq is now the first player in franchise history to have his jersey retired.

It will now hang in the rafters at the Kia Center.

Shaq’s jersey is already retired with both the Miami Heat and the Los Angeles Lakers.

Previous story:

Shaquille O’Neal is about to become the first Orlando Magic player to have his jersey number retired.

The NBA legend will receive the honor Tuesday night at the Kia Center in Orlando.

Shaq’s No. 32 will be hosted to the rafters to serve as a reminder of his accomplishments in “The City Beautiful.”

Shaq was drafted by the Magic in 1992.

He led them to the NBA Finals three years later.

Shaq was inducted into the Orlando Magic Hall of Fame in 2015.

Shaq’s ceremony will take place during half-time at Tuesday night’s game against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

