Orlando police seek help in finding suspect in connection to armed robbery

ORLANDO, Fla. - Officials with the Orlando Police Department are seeking the public assistance in tracking down a suspect they believe held a victim at gunpoint in a robbery.
The armed robbery took place in the Malibu area in the early hours of March 8.
The unmasked suspect has been identified as Jaqyoune Adams. Adams has already been charged in the robbery and is currently held in the Volusia County Jail. Adams is also the third suspect charged in the murder of Wardell Mitchell.
Investigators believe the masked suspect is friends with Adams and is still in the area.
Anyone with any information on the identity of the masked suspect is urged to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300.
