Man dead after shooting in west Orlando Wednesday night, police say

ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has died following a shooting in west Orlando Wednesday night, according to police.
Officers said the shooting occurred on Malibu Street off of Ivey Lane around 7.20 p.m.
Orlando police are investigating what led to the shooting and if there are any suspects.
WFTV reporter Ken Tyndall is at the scene working to gather more information.
