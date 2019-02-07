  • Man dead after shooting in west Orlando Wednesday night, police say

    By: Ken Tyndall , James Tutten

    Updated:

    ORLANDO, Fla. - A man has died following a shooting in west Orlando Wednesday night, according to police.

    Officers said the shooting occurred on Malibu Street off of Ivey Lane around 7.20 p.m.

    Related Headlines

    TRENDING NOW:

    Orlando police are investigating what led to the shooting and if there are any suspects.

    WFTV reporter Ken Tyndall is at the scene working to gather more information.

    Watch WFTV News at 10 p.m. and 11 p.m. for live updates on this breaking news.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories