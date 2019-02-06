0 Ormond Beach man accused in plot to rape 3-year-old girl, deputies say

ORMOND BEACH, Fla. - Warning this story continues details that some may find disturbing.

An Ormond Beach man is accused of devising a plot to groom a 3-year-old girl for sexual abuse and then rape her, according to the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Ormond Beach resident Lafe Best, 37, was arrested Tuesday evening on charges of “conspiracy to commit sexual battery on a child.”

This arrest stems from another case involving Best’s friend and accused sexual predator Benjamin Worster, 39, who was arrested in January on charges of molestation and possession of child pornography, deputies said.

TRENDING NOW:

Investigators said text messages were discovered on Worster’s phone detailing a plan to groom a 3-year-old girl for sexual abuse and then rape her. The girl was living with her mother at Worster’s apartment.

The text messages were discovered by the mother after the child accused Worster of touching her in December and his phone was left out after he suffered an apparent overdose, deputies said.

Deputies released a portion of the alleged text messages, which they believe demonstrate how predators work to groom young children for sexual abuse.

The disturbing messages detail the mother being “not a very good mom and she ignored her daughter constantly,” and anonymously searching online for “things that will safely make kids pass out for a couple hours.”

Here are the text messages released by deputies (WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT):

Worster: “Single mom&Has a 3 year old daughter&Shes not a very good mom and she ignored her daughter constantly&2nd day of meeting her daughter she ran up to give me a hug and buried her head right in my crotch&So im gonna get to work on that”

Worster: “And at 3 im working with memories that wont stick”

Worster: “Think I migbt casually accidently let her see it a few times see how she reacts maybe bring her by to watch a movie at your place when your roomates aren't home get her used to you too"

Worster: “Im looking up things under an anonymous browser on things that will safely make kids pass out for a couple hours:”

Best: “Cant wait lol”

Worster: “Me either&Gotta take this opportunity while I can at my age who knows when something like this will land in my lap again"

Best: “I know right. I've got all kinds of Visions dancing in my head right now lol”

Best: “Would love to bury my tongue in some little (************) Among other things lol"

Best: “You never know if her junkie mom can't come up with rent one month she might just give her to you lol wishful thinking”

Best: “I'd prefer awake if we can manage it without repercussions”

Worster: “Yeah but beggers cant be choosers&Gotta feel this one out and see what shes like and how she can keep secrets and how easily she can be trained before I worry about the drastic things”

Worster: “But im over 100% sure I can at least get her knocked out alone and naked to at least fondle a d defile to my hearts content”

It was hard to post some of the detail; we apologize to anyone who finds it offensive. It absolutely is. But it is the type of grooming behavior we see when a predator has access to a child. Please call our Child Exploitation Unit if you believe your child's at risk. 386-323-3574 https://t.co/oS09Cwsv9n — Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) February 6, 2019

Deputies were notified of the alleged text messages on Friday and Best was arrested at his home on Tuesday, officials said.

Investigators said Best had what appeared to be child porn on his cellphone in addition to the text messages he allegedly exchanged with Worster.

Best was living at a home with two other people who have a 20-month-old child. Deputies do not believe that child is a victim of abuse, but their investigation continues.

Deputies ask anyone who knows of a child who may be at risk to call the Child Exploitation Unit at 386-323-3574.

DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

© 2019 Cox Media Group.