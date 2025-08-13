Misdemeanor charge announced for owner of dog that killed Volusia County boy

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — A misdemeanor charge has formally been filed against one of the owners of the dogs that fatally mauled 8-year-old Michael Millett in January.

Amanda Franco is now charged with owning or having a dog that was not previously declared dangerous and causes great bodily harm or death. This is a second-degree misdemeanor.

State Attorney William Scheiner of Brevard and Seminole counties made the announcement Wednesday afternoon. He said the charge was made in accordance with current state law.

The state attorney said Franco owns one of the two dogs that attacked Michael. The owner of the other was not charged.

Although Michael was killed in his neighborhood near DeLand, the case was moved to the 18th Circuit in Brevard County due to a conflict of interest in Volusia County.

Michael’s parents, Michael Millett and Tiffani Connell, were not there for Wednesday’s announcement, having previously voiced their dissatisfaction with both the misdemeanor charge and the length of time it took to get answers.

