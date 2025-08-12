Owner of dogs that killed Volusia County child to face misdemeanor

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — Eyewitness News has confirmed the owner of the dogs responsible for mauling a Volusia County boy to death in January is being charged with a misdemeanor.

Only Channel 9 spoke to Michael Millett’s family outside of the State Attorney’s Office in Viera after they were given that news. The case was moved from the 7th circuit in Volusia county to the 18th in Brevard due to a conflict of interest in Volusia.

Michael’s parents, Michael Millett and Tiffani Connell, were devastated by the news.

“A misdemeanor. 60 days in jail, maximum. For your dog killing my child? My 8-year-old child that was out riding his bike in his safe neighborhood?” Connell said.

“Not just killing. The dogs tore him apart, and I hope the state attorney has to look himself in the mirror and ask himself if this was the right decision,” said Millett.

We asked why the State Attorney told the family there wasn’t enough evidence and what was missing from the case.

“That nobody came forward to notify Amanda that her dog was aggressive,” said Connell.

After Michael was killed, both of the dogs’ owners were under investigation for manslaughter by culpable negligence and owning a dangerous dog. The family was told that only one, Amanda Franco, was charged with a misdemeanor.

Franco has a lengthy and violent criminal history.

The State Attorney’s Office would not explain why the other owner isn’t charged.

“The answers we got are, it’s just not enough. It’s just going around in circles, and I’m not taking no. This is the beginning; this is not the end,” said Millett.

The state attorney is officially announcing this decision with Volusia County Sheriff Mike Chitwood at a news conference Wednesday. Eyewitness News will be there for the event.

Channel 9 Volusia County reporter Demie Johnson accompanied the family to Tallahassee in March and April as they advocated for changes in state law regarding dangerous dogs.

In May, the Pam Rock Act was passed, named after a mail carrier in Putnam County. The law mandates that dogs must be impounded if they are under investigation as dangerous.

It also states that dogs must be euthanized if they kill someone, and in serious bite cases, the owner must obtain liability insurance and implant a microchip in the dog.

