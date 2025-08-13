Crane falls on house in Merritt Island

MERRITT ISLAND, Fla. — A crane fell onto a house in Merritt Island Wednesday afternoon.

It happened in the 1400 block of Mackerel Avenue, near Dorsal Street.

No injuries have been reported so far.

It is not yet clear what caused the accident.

The homeowner said he was sitting in his driveway watching the crew try to replace a utility pole behind his house when the creane tipped onto his home.

