Warning issued over everyday foods tied to heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes

ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Heart Association has issued a scientific advisory warning against consuming ultra-processed foods.

Officials said this is due to the products having links to serious health issues such as heart attacks, stroke, type two diabetes, and obesity.

The advisory emphasizes the dangers of ultra-processed foods, particularly those high in sugar, salt, and fat.

This comes as Florida joins other states that have initiated a policy change affecting Florida’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

Starting next year, nearly three million SNAP recipients in Florida will no longer be able to purchase certain ultra-processed foods, including cakes, cookies, sodas, and candy.

This measure is part of the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ initiative, which aims to improve public health by reducing the consumption of unhealthy foods.

Officials said some of the worst ultra-processed foods are:

• Soda & Sugary Drinks

• Packaged Snack Cakes

• Processed Meats

• Instant Noodles

• Fast Food Burgers & Fries

• Sugary Breakfast Cereals

• Frozen Pizza

• Candy Bars

• Microwave Popcorn (Butter Flavored)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2025 Cox Media Group