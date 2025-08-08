Local

Warning issued over everyday foods tied to heart attacks, strokes, and diabetes

By James Tutten, WFTV.com
By James Tutten, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — The American Heart Association has issued a scientific advisory warning against consuming ultra-processed foods.

Officials said this is due to the products having links to serious health issues such as heart attacks, stroke, type two diabetes, and obesity.

The advisory emphasizes the dangers of ultra-processed foods, particularly those high in sugar, salt, and fat.

This comes as Florida joins other states that have initiated a policy change affecting Florida’s Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) recipients.

Starting next year, nearly three million SNAP recipients in Florida will no longer be able to purchase certain ultra-processed foods, including cakes, cookies, sodas, and candy.

This measure is part of the ‘Make America Healthy Again’ initiative, which aims to improve public health by reducing the consumption of unhealthy foods.

Officials said some of the worst ultra-processed foods are:

Soda & Sugary Drinks

Packaged Snack Cakes

Processed Meats

Instant Noodles

Fast Food Burgers & Fries

Sugary Breakfast Cereals

Frozen Pizza

Candy Bars

Microwave Popcorn (Butter Flavored)

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

TOP STORIES FROM WFTV CHANNEL 9

©2025 Cox Media Group

0

Most Read