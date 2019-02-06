Wife of slain UCF executive charged with murder

WINTER PARK, Fl. - The wife of a slain University of Central Florida executive has been formally charged with murder.
Danielle Redlick, 45, faces charges of second-degree murder and tampering with physical evidence after her husband Michael Redlick was found dead in their home on January 12, according to Orange County Jail records.
Winter Park police initially ruled the death of Michael Redlick as "suspicious."
Police ordered a blood sample on Danielle Redlick the same day, which detected alcohol in her system.
Redlick had already been jailed for violating her probation a week after her husband was killed.
Danielle Redlick’s probation violence stems from a January 2018 incident that in Oviedo that involved resisting an officer without violence, police said. An arrest report said Redlick was placed on probation for a year and ordered not to drink or possess any alcohol after a night of drinking with friends.
Redlick was able to post a $10,000 bond after her probation violation, but had not been freed from jail.
Michael Redlick had served as the director of external affairs and corporate partnerships for the DeVos Sport Business Management program at the University of Central Florida.
