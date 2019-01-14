0 Winter Park police identify 65-year-old found dead as UCF executive

WINTER PARK, Fla. - Two days after a quiet neighborhood in Winter Park was stunned by a man's suspicious death, police identified the man as 65-year-old Michael Redlick.

First responders were called to a home along Temple Drive in Winter Park around 9:30 a.m Saturday where they found Redlick's body.

Police have remained tight-lipped about the circumstances surround Redlick's death, saying those details are still under investigation.

"That they don't have any details that are released to the public yet, that is a bit concerning," said Trey Dalton, who lives in Winter Park.

Redlick was the Director of External Affairs & Corporate Partnerships for the DeVos Sport Business Management program at the University of Central Florida, officials said.

What started as a medical emergency turned into a suspicious death investigation, police said.

"You don't normally see that in Winter Park," said Bob Miller, who lives nearby.

The location, just north of Mayfield Avenue and Temple Drive, was still blocked off into the evening.

Winter Park police investigated the home for about 10 hours Saturday.

"You can look around. The houses are quite expensive, so you wouldn't expect any kind of odd behavior like that go on in this particular zip code, this particular area of the neighborhood," said Chip Castagnos, who lives nearby.

A division chief said they got a call about a body in the 1200 block of Temple Drive.

Investigators found a 65-year-old man and said investigators had reason to believe he did not die naturally.

The medical examiner is expected to conduct an autopsy.

Investigators have not released the cause of death.

Police said Saturday they were still in the process of notifying the victim's next of kin.

