Deputies: Unborn child dies after pregnant woman, man shot in Orange County

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Orange County deputies confirmed an unborn child has died after a pregnant woman and a man were shot in Orange County on Saturday night.
The shooting occurred at an apartment complex on Silver Star Road around 11:30 p.m., deputies said.
Deputies said the woman who was shot was seven months pregnant.
Investigators said both adult victims are in stable condition, but the unborn child died Sunday due to the mother’s injures.
The victims are a couple and they were the parents of the child, deputies said.
Deputies are working to determine what led up to the shooting.
