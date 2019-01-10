Norovirus outbreak sickens 277 on Oasis of the Seas

MIAMI, Fla. - Royal Caribbean's Oasis of the Seas is returning to a Florida port a day early and giving passengers full refunds after 277 guests and crew members were hit with an outbreak of Norovirus as it sailed to Jamaica, officials said.
Cruise line spokesman Owen Torres told The Associated Press, "We think the right thing to do is get everyone home early rather than have guests worry about their health."
Torres said the ship will return to Port Canaveral Saturday. It sailed from there Sunday on a seven-day Caribbean cruise.
Passengers took to social media Wednesday, tweeting they were forced to stay onboard after docking in Falmouth, Jamaica, for what was supposed to be a day of excursions.
Torres said returning a day early gives the cruise line "more time to completely clean and sanitize the ship" before it sails again.
Well the rest of the cruise is cancelled and we are heading back to Florida. More passengers have come down with the NoroVirus on @RoyalCaribbean The Oasis of the Sea. The crew are in good spirits making everyone as happy as they can considering the circumstances.— Nishell Johnson (@Miss_Nishelly) January 10, 2019
