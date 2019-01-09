42-year-old man touched buttocks of minor at Orlando Walmart, deputies say

ORLANDO, Fl. - A man was arrested at an Orlando Walmart after deputies said he grabbed the buttocks of a minor late Tuesday night.
It happened just before 11:50 p.m. at the Walmart located in the 8100 block of South John Young Parkway, according to Orange County arrest records.
Early investigations and video surveillance revealed that 42-year-old David Kelly was walking near an aisle where the victim was looking at toys. Kelly then walked into the aisle and grabbed the victim's buttocks before walking away, according to arrest documents.
A Walmart loss prevention officer and police were then notified of the incident. Kelly was then spotted near the front of the store before attempting to escape through the parking lot.
Kelly was later apprehend and subdued until police arrived.
Kelly, a registered sex offender, refused to speak to investigators without a lawyer present, according to arrest documents.
He faces a charge of lewd or lascivious molestation.
