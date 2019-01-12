  • Police: Sanford man who drove up to women in 2 counties, made sexual remarks arrested

    By: Jason Kelly

    Updated:

    SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department on Friday evening arrested a 62-year-old Sanford man who drove up to women and made sexually suggestive comments in Seminole and Volusia counties, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.

    Police said they arrested Walter O. Hernandez during a traffic stop in Sanford.

    Investigators said that on Monday evening, Hernandez made unwanted sexual comments to a woman on East Fourth Street in Sanford before driving away.

    Police said a similar incident happened in Orange City.

    Deputies said that on Monday, Hernandez drove up to a woman who was running in DeBary, followed her and asked to perform a sexual act on her.

    Hernandez was charged with stalking.

    Officials said Hernandez was driving a 2017 Honda Fit.

    Anyone with information about possible similar incidents is asked to call Sanford police or the Sheriff's Office.

