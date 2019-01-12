Police: Sanford man who drove up to women in 2 counties, made sexual remarks arrested

SANFORD, Fla. - The Sanford Police Department on Friday evening arrested a 62-year-old Sanford man who drove up to women and made sexually suggestive comments in Seminole and Volusia counties, the Volusia County Sheriff’s Office said.
Police said they arrested Walter O. Hernandez during a traffic stop in Sanford.
Investigators said that on Monday evening, Hernandez made unwanted sexual comments to a woman on East Fourth Street in Sanford before driving away.
Police said a similar incident happened in Orange City.
Deputies said that on Monday, Hernandez drove up to a woman who was running in DeBary, followed her and asked to perform a sexual act on her.
Hernandez was charged with stalking.
Officials said Hernandez was driving a 2017 Honda Fit.
Anyone with information about possible similar incidents is asked to call Sanford police or the Sheriff's Office.
We are glad our officers were able to locate Walter Hernandez, 62. A warrant out of @VolusiaSheriff existed for stalking. Anyone with additional incidents involving Hernandez, please contact your local law enforcement. #TeamWork #FoundEmFriday pic.twitter.com/lzMcCgrHKO— Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) January 12, 2019
***UPDATE***— Volusia Co. Sheriff (@VolusiaSheriff) January 12, 2019
Walter Hernandez has been located in Sanford and arrested on his VCSO warrant during a traffic stop conducted by @SanfordPolice. Thanks all! https://t.co/yBif2HdOIF
#CanYouIdentify— Sanford Police (@SanfordPolice) January 9, 2019
On 1/7/2019, at 6:30 pm, the unknown male pictured below, made unwanted sexual comments to a female while in the 300 block of East 4th Street, in the City of A similar incident occurred in Volusia County/Orange City, with the same male. https://t.co/4H5maWKkpx pic.twitter.com/YWeR19MnOC
